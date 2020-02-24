Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PolarityTE (PTE)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE (PTE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PolarityTE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant.