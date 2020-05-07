Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $24.80 average price target, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Ping Identity Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.24 million and net profit of $2.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.62 million.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.