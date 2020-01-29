Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.14, close to its 52-week high of $111.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 72.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nasdaq’s market cap is currently $18.22B and has a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.