Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (MBIO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 35.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $9.67 average price target.

Based on Mustang Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.77 million.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies.

