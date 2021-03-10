Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Marinus (MRNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.14 and a one-year low of $4.16. Currently, Marinus has an average volume of 401.1K.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.