Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for MannKind (MNKD)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on MannKind (MNKD) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

MannKind has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Based on MannKind’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.75 million.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

