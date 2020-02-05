Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Jefferies (JEF)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Jefferies (JEF) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.51, close to its 52-week high of $22.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jefferies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Based on Jefferies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JEF in relation to earlier this year.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments.