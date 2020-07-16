Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive (IAC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $129.84, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $204.08 average price target, implying a 58.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.