Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Denny’s (DENN)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s (DENN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #5583 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Denny’s with a $14.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Denny’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $114 million and net profit of $18.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $11.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DENN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.