Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cryolife (CRY)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cryolife’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.7 million and GAAP net loss of $681K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $776K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Jean Holloway, the VP & GC of CRY sold 195 shares for a total of $5,850.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.