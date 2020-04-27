Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Baidu (BIDU)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Baidu (BIDU) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $152.35 average price target, representing a 50.5% upside. In a report issued on April 23, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Based on Baidu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.88 billion and net profit of $6.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.2 billion and had a net profit of $2.08 billion.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses in the membership and online advertising services. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

