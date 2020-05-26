Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for AutoZone (AZO)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1139.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1143.33, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1175.00 price target.

Based on AutoZone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion and net profit of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.45 billion and had a net profit of $295 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

