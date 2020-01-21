Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Athenex (ATNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Athenex (ATNX) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.27.

DeGeeter has an average return of 37.1% when recommending Athenex.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is ranked #1606 out of 5855 analysts.

Athenex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

Based on Athenex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATNX in relation to earlier this year.

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer.It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.