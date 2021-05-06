Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Amyris (AMRS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.42 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Amyris has an average volume of 4.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRS in relation to earlier this year.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.