Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Allison Transmission Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.75.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $617 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $647 million and had a net profit of $147 million.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions. Its products include on-highway, off-highway, and tracked military. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.