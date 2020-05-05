Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allison Transmission Holdings with a $50.63 average price target, a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allison Transmission Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.17B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALSN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Randall Kirk, the SVP, Prod Eng & Prog Mgmt of ALSN bought 3,800 shares for a total of $89,604.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More on ALSN: