Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum China Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.67.

The company has a one-year high of $64.64 and a one-year low of $43.50. Currently, Yum China Holdings has an average volume of 2.05M.

Founded in 2016, Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants and fast food chains in China. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and Pizza Hut.