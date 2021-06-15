Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.76, close to its 52-week high of $69.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum China Holdings with a $78.52 average price target.

Based on Yum China Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion and net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.75 billion and had a net profit of $62 million.

Founded in 2016, Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants and fast food chains in China. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and Pizza Hut.