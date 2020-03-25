Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Synaptics (SYNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Synaptics (SYNA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Yang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.83.

The company has a one-year high of $84.75 and a one-year low of $26.34. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 842.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.