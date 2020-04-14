Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Sabre (SABR)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sabre (SABR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

Sabre has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00, implying a 62.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.45 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Sabre has an average volume of 6.13M.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment is a global B2B travel marketplace for travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Airline Solutions segment offers a portfolio of software technology products and solutions, through software-as-a-service. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery model, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.