Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on PNC Financial (PNC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial (PNC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.85, close to its 52-week high of $184.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.83, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

PNC Financial’s market cap is currently $75.84B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNC in relation to earlier this year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. Its Retail Banking division provides deposit, lending, investment management, cash management and brokerage services to consumer and small business customers. Under the Corporate and Institutional Banking division, it offers lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to government entities, large and mid-sized corporations, and non-profit organizations.The Asset Management Group segment provides personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management.