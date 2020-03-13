Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Oracle (ORCL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.80, close to its 52-week low of $39.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $54.17, representing a 31.8% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $39.71. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 12.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Bruce Chizen, a Director at ORCL sold 225,000 shares for a total of $12,291,750.

