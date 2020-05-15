Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

NortonLifeLock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NortonLifeLock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $618 million and net profit of $2.85 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $615 million and had a net profit of $65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.