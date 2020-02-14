Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Newell Brands (NWL)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands (NWL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.40, close to its 52-week high of $20.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newell Brands is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $17.75.

Based on Newell Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $626 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $135 million.

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Appliances; Home and Outdoor Living; and Learning and Development.