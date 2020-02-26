Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.46, close to its 52-week high of $145.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nevro Crop with a $134.40 average price target.

Based on Nevro Crop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.