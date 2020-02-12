Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on NCR (NCR)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Hold rating on NCR (NCR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

NCR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

Based on NCR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.78 billion and net profit of $90 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Linda Fayne Levinson, a Director at NCR bought 13,830 shares for a total of $182,003.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries.