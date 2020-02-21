Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Globus Medical (GMED)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Hold rating on Globus Medical (GMED) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.63.

The company has a one-year high of $60.15 and a one-year low of $38.37. Currently, Globus Medical has an average volume of 443K.

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology.