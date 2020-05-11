Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on General Finance (GFN)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on General Finance (GFN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.30, close to its 52-week low of $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Landstar System.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Finance with a $9.00 average price target.

General Finance’s market cap is currently $162.3M and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers. The Pac-Van segment includes leasing and selling storage, office and portable liquid storage tank containers, modular buildings, and mobile offices. The Lone Star segment involves in leasing portable liquid storage tank containers and containment products, as well as provides certain fluid management services, to the oil and gas industry. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacture of portable liquid storage tank containers and other steel-related products. The company was founded on October 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.