Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on First Solar (FSLR)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on First Solar (FSLR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Solar with a $68.00 average price target.

Based on First Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $30.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.12 million.

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.