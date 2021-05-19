Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.74, close to its 52-week high of $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Point Credit Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Eagle Point Credit Company’s market cap is currently $444.6M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.