Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) on January 7. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.52, close to its 52-week high of $92.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.14, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cirrus Logic’s market cap is currently $5.3B and has a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Scott Arnold Anderson, the SVP of Supply Chain of CRUS sold 12,000 shares for a total of $886,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More on CRUS: