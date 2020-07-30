Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $23.00 average price target, implying a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cheesecake Factory’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $615 million and GAAP net loss of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $599 million and had a net profit of $26.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.

Read More on CAKE: