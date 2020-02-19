Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Ceva (CEVA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ceva (CEVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.87, close to its 52-week high of $34.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceva with a $40.00 average price target.

Based on Ceva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $775K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.3 million.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

