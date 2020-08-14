Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Celsion (CLSN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Celsion (CLSN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celsion with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Celsion has an average volume of 4.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Read More on CLSN: