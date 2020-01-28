Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on AO Smith (AOS)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith (AOS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Carlisle Companies, and Rexnord.

AO Smith has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Based on AO Smith’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $87.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $126 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AOS in relation to earlier this year.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.