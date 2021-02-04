Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Ametek (AME)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Ametek (AME) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.53, close to its 52-week high of $125.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.83.

Ametek’s market cap is currently $26.81B and has a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -23.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, William Joseph Burke, the Executive VP – CFO of AME sold 23,040 shares for a total of $2,732,162.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets. The Electromechanical segment supplies automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.