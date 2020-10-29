Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.45, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $143.60 average price target, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $25.17B and has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.