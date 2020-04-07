Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $152.26 average price target, representing a 52.3% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and net profit of $321 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.07 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $901 million.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.