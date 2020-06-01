Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on VolitionRX (VNRX)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on VolitionRX (VNRX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

VolitionRX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.84 and a one-year low of $2.22. Currently, VolitionRX has an average volume of 247.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNRX in relation to earlier this year.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.