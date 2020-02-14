Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.22, close to its 52-week low of $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tufin Software Technologies with a $17.50 average price target, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.04 and a one-year low of $11.65. Currently, Tufin Software Technologies has an average volume of 422.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.