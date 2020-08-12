Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a one-year high of $20.13 and a one-year low of $5.79. Currently, Tufin Software Technologies has an average volume of 171.9K.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.