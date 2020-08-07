Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.48 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Spero Therapeutics has an average volume of 166.6K.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.