Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, implying a 107.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Sierra Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRRA in relation to earlier this year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.