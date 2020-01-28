Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on QuickLogic (QUIK)

Brian Anderson- January 28, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic (QUIK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #4232 out of 5858 analysts.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.66 and a one-year low of $2.81. Currently, QuickLogic has an average volume of 425.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company that designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts