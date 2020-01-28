Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on QuickLogic (QUIK)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic (QUIK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #4232 out of 5858 analysts.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25.

The company has a one-year high of $16.66 and a one-year low of $2.81. Currently, QuickLogic has an average volume of 425.2K.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company that designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware.