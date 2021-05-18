Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 46.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oric Pharmaceuticals with a $50.33 average price target, which is a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.81 and a one-year low of $18.60. Currently, Oric Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 229.8K.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.