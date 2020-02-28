Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.67, close to its 52-week low of $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Orchard Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, representing a 156.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.64 and a one-year low of $9.78. Currently, Orchard Therapeutics has an average volume of 311.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.