Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Model N (MODN)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda reiterated a Buy rating on Model N (MODN) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.25, close to its 52-week high of $35.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.3% and a 90.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.25, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on December 12, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Model N’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MODN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. It solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence.