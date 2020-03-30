Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $132.59 and a one-year low of $55.12. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 596.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRTX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jamie Christensen, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of MRTX bought 8,058 shares for a total of $124,983.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.