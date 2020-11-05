Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Match Group (MTCH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.50.

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $555 million and net profit of $66.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $498 million and had a net profit of $113 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

