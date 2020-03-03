Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Infinity Pharma (INFI)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 42.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma.

Based on Infinity Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.22 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.